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Zohran Mamdani admits NYC cannot arrest Netanyahu, urges Trump to execute ICC warrants

Mamdani announced that he, as mayor, will not welcome Netanyahu in NYC

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 23, 2026

Zohran Mamdani admits NYC cannot arrest Netanyahu, urges Trump to execute ICC warrants
Zohran Mamdani admits NYC cannot arrest Netanyahu, urges Trump to execute ICC warrants

New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Kawame Mamdani has admitted that the city officials cannot order the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and execute the warrants issued by Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC), over the Israeli leader’s alleged war crimes.

This comes just days after the 34-year-old socialist-democrat announced that his administration was evaluating all the legal options to arrest the Israeli PM when he sets foot in NYC.

In a new video posted on his X account, Mamdani said that he agrees with the ICC, while admitting that NYC officials cannot arrest the alleged war criminal.

He said, “My administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether NYC could execute the ICC arrest warrant, if Benjamin Netanyahu arrives here. It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant.”

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani on X: "Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. https://t.co/YRezmW6YVx" / X

Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal.

He urged the Trump administration that since the federal government has authority over such matters, they should join the ICC and execute this warrant.

Mamdani also announced that he, as the mayor, will not welcome Netanyahu in NYC.

Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X on X: "Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America. He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and https://t.co/G2yWSuCZsc" / X

Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America. He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump also announced that the Israeli leader will not be arrested on US soil as he hailed the Israeli PM, who is wanted by the ICC, for his partnership in the ongoing war against the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

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