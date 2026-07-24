Louis Tomlinson performs 'No Control' on 16th Anniversary of One Direction

Louis Tomlinson celebrated One Direction’s 16th Anniversary by performing one of the hits by the boy band live on stage.

More than a decade after No Control became a fan favourite on 1D’s Four, the 34-year-old proved the song still has a special place in his live shows and in fans' hearts.

During his How Did We Get Here? World Tour stop at Orlando's Addition Financial Arena on July 23, the star of the tour treated the crowd to an energetic performance of the 2014 track, which he co-wrote during his boy band days.

Fan-shot footage from the concert captures the singer commanding the stage with his live band as red lighting washed over the arena.

Giant screens projected close-up shots of his performance while fans could be seen singing along and recording the moment on their phones.

It is pertinent to note that the performance coincided on the same day as the 16th anniversary of One Direction's formation, adding significance for longtime fans.

Notably, the Lemonade hitmaker has built a successful solo career, he has continued to acknowledge his roots by occasionally revisiting One Direction's catalog during recent tours.

He has increasingly incorporated select One Direction songs into his setlists since late 2025, delighting audiences eager to hear live renditions of the band's music alongside his solo material.