Niall Horan recalls favourite Liam Payne memory from One Direction days

Niall Horan is looking back on the small, unscripted moments that made his years with Liam Payne so memorable.

Recently a fan requested the Slow Hands hitmaker to share his favourite memory with his late One Direction bandmate after thanking him for "writing End of an Era for us" and asked if he was comfortable reflecting on Payne.

"Ah, thousands," the Irish musician replied, before explaining that many of his favourite memories came from everyday moments offstage. "Really random stuff like going to the studio after a show or playing FIFA or going on random excursions."

During a recent TikTok segment with etalk that aired on Wednesday, July 22, the This Town singer then recalled one particularly memorable story from the band's time in Peru.

"We were in Peru, and Louis and I were in Louis' room and the curtains were closed. We'd gotten to Peru the night before and we passed this massive mall and we were like, 'OK, we're gonna go shopping tomorrow.'"

According to Horan, Payne arrived the next morning while he and Louis Tomlinson were playing FIFA, eager to head out.

"Liam said, 'Let's go shopping. It's time to go,' and Louis just said, 'Open that curtain and have a look out the window,'" the Heaven vocalist recounted.

What they saw quickly ended their plans. "The police had done a head count of 10,000 people outside our hotel," the Dinner Party chart-topper said with a laugh. "Needless to say, we never went shopping."

The lighthearted anecdote offered fans another glimpse into the close friendship the One Direction members shared behind the scenes.