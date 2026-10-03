Meghan Markle wants out as major row with Harry erupts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be the very definition of an ideal couple, bound by deep understanding, endless sacrifices and unwavering respect for one another, but even the strongest love stories have their crossroads.

It seems behind the united smiles, the Duke and Duchess are no longer walking every path together willingly.

Most reports about the Sussexes' relationship never hold true, time and again, they silence the noise with their unbreakable bond and powerful public appearances.

But even their perfect united front can't reveal what's truly in their hearts. For while Meghan dreams a different life, Harry was born to serve.

The couple are allegedly at odds, fighting for their different views on life — torn between their respective countries, friends and families.

The actress shines with her full spirit in the US, while the royal's heart still beats for the UK, two happy souls living in two separate worlds. Meghan allegedly clashes with Harry over their plans in Britain.

What keeps their two worlds forever connected? Their two precious anchors Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

For most families, the biggest Christmas dilemma is whether to cook turkey or beef. For Harry and Markle, it could be considerably more complicated: California or Britain, the Spencers or the Windsors, and – perhaps most importantly – can the couple actually agree on a plan?

Harry is determined to remain in Britain for Christmas, while Meghan is already longing for the comfort of Montecito and her mum, Doria Ragland.

And with Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, now in school in the UK, the couple can’t simply hop across the Atlantic whenever they fancy it.

Meghan’s heart is back in California, she wants to spend the holiday there. The Duchess is very homesick. She misses her friends, she misses her day-to-day routine and she really misses her mom.