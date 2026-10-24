Meghan Markle brings wedding-day scent home amid distressing family statement

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand As Ever announced that their festive collection is inspired by one of the most personal days of Meghan’s life.

On Friday the post added that its holiday scents were available to shop through the As Ever website.

The scent comes in two new formats, room sprays and reed diffusers for home.

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“Your favorite scents, in a whole new way,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

“Our signature candle fragrances, now available as room sprays and reed diffusers, bringing the warmth of the season into every corner of your home.”

One product attracting interest is the Room 519 spray, presented in an elegant glass bottle topped with a gold-toned cap.

The design features Meghan’s own handwriting, lending the product a personal touch.

The fragrance combines Moroccan mint, cardamom and tea leaves, creating a bright, refreshing blend inspired by the scent that surrounded Meghan on her wedding day.

It offers a subtle connection to the Duchess’s personal story, woven into a product designed for everyday use.

The launch comes shortly after she issued a statement expressing that she was “deeply distressed” by “troubling” allegations concerning her father, Thomas Markle.

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Her statement followed a report published by The Sun on Thursday.