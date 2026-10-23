Palace reveals Queen Camilla's powerful words for ‘real heroes' at landmark summit

Queen Camilla has paid tribute to survivors of domestic abuse, hailing them as the “real heroes.”

The Queen arrived at Marlborough College on Friday for the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Summit to raise awareness of abuse and support those affected by it.

A video shared by royal correspondent Rebecca English captured Camilla arriving in a smart black outfit before joining the event.

In her powerful message, Camilla said: “I want to say the real heroes are the survivors, not the victims. The survivors who come forward and tell us all their stories.

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“It’s terrifying to get up onto a platform and talk about something so horrific. Talking is what we have to do.

Domestic abuse was a taboo subject and nobody talked about it. It was hush-hush.

Now people are getting up and talking about it. We might be able to put an end to it.”

Buckingham Palace later shared images of the Queen alongside the people working to bring an end to violence.

During the summit, Camilla listened to speeches from Jess Phillips MP, who spoke about the national target to halve violence against women and girls, and Dame Nicole Jacobs, who discussed best practices for preventing and responding to domestic abuse.

The summit was organised by Lady Lansdowne, one of Camilla’s Queen’s Companions and chair of the organisation’s Wiltshire branch.

She has said the Queen’s work to combat violence against women inspired her to establish the event.

During the gathering, Camilla spoke with survivors and advocates, recognising the courage it takes to speak out and help drive change.

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She also met Zara McDermott, the documentary maker and influencer who has become an outspoken campaigner on the issue.