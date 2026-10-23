Prince Michael of Kent enjoys vintage car tour during rare public appearance

Prince Michael of Kent has made a rare public appearance at a prestigious motoring venue, indulging his passion for vintage cars.

The 84-year-old royal visited Woodcote Park on Friday, where he was welcomed for a tour of the historic property’s newly opened facilities.

Prince Michael, who has served as president of the club since 1979, was filmed arriving at the grand country house before exploring its latest additions.

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In footage shared by the Royal Automobile Club, the royal could be seen using a walking stick as he made his way around the grounds and admired a collection of antique automobiles.





Although Prince Michael stepped back from royal duties in 2022, he continues to make select appearances, particularly at events connected to his enduring interests.

Just last month, Prince Michael attended the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, an annual gathering celebrating some of the world’s most remarkable classic cars.

He was pictured in a wheelchair at the event, which brings together collectors and enthusiasts to admire rare and beautifully preserved vehicles.

In 2015, he presented Lewis Hamilton with the trophy after the British driver claimed victory at the iconic circuit, adding another memorable moment to the royal’s long association with the sport.