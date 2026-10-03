Prince William holds private meeting days after Kate's secret Royal talks

The Prince of Wales has held a quiet meeting with a key member of his and Kate’s Royal Foundation.

Prince William received Sarah Henwood, chief executive of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle on Friday, according to the latest Court Circular.

The engagement comes after Kate held her own private meeting with her on Monday.

Sarah joined the Royal Foundation in February, taking over as chief executive from Amanda Berry, who had held the role since 2022.

Her appointment brought fresh momentum to the organisation, with Sarah previously saying she was looking forward to working on the couple’s “remarkable initiatives” and describing her new role as bringing “awe, excitement and a fresh energy.”

William’s latest meeting with the foundation’s chief executive comes as the couple continue their work across several major projects.