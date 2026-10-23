Royal Princess makes stunning debut as heir to the throne

The future Queen of Norway made her stunning debut as heir to the throne with stunning tiara at her father's first banquet as monarch.

On Thursday, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, joined King Haakon and Queen Sonja at the Royal Palace in Oslo for the Stortingsmiddag.

Ingrid looked gorgeous as she joined her father and grandmother, wearing historic tiara for the first time since her grandfather King Harald passed away on 28 August.

Queen Mette-Marit remained absent as she is taking time away from public outings to focus on her health after her lung transplant in June.

She also did not attend her husband's swearing-in ceremony before the Storting in September, meaning her daughter Ingrid has increasingly stepped up as the country's First Lady.

Ingrid, 22, is now first in line to the throne, meaning she is known as the Crown Princess. She chose a heartcapturing off-shoulder gown in deep purple, which perfectly matched her tiara.

King Haakon automatically became monarch in August following his father's death in August, and took the oath as the new King of Norway on 1 September.

Norwegian Princess stepped out week after Princess Kate and William's show-stopping castle appearance at state banquet for Sultan of Oman.



