Ladson children's deaths: coroner identifies victims as affidavits reveal new details

A Ladson woman charged in the deaths of two young children found in a Pinewood Drive home had been visited repeatedly by law enforcement and other agencies before the tragic incident.

The details emerging from the affidavit reportedly add context to May’s arrest and two charges of homicide by child neglect.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, which released the identities of the victims, said, “During a welfare check at the residence on September 29, deputies found the bodies of a 2-year-old girl and a 15-month-old girl.

The coroner’s office later ruled both deaths homicides and determined the children died from starvation and dehydration due to neglect.

Justine May, 31, was arrested on September 30 and charged with two counts of homicide by child neglect.

May reportedly told law enforcement officials that she “did not remember” the last time she fed her two daughters, who were discovered dead in the Ladson home.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in its statement issued on Thursday, October 1, said the officers visited the home 13 times since August 10.

The agency said it last visited the home before the children were found on September 20 and involved May alone.

Nine days later, the deputies and the family’s Department of Social Security (DSS) caseworker responded to another request for a welfare check at May’s home.

They encountered May when she exited the residence. Investigators said deputies and the DSS caseworker then stepped into the home and discovered the bodies of two children.

The affidavits read, “The defendant unequivocally demonstrated an extreme indifference for human life in that she failed to provide both of her own children, according to her, with the basic sustenance to maintain life.”

May was held at Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Centre and declined a scheduled bond hearing.

With no further charges announced, the investigation remains ongoing.