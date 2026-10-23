Hunter’s Moon peaks early Monday, October 26: Here’s when to see it

October’s full Hunter’s Moon will reach peak illumination at 12:11 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 26, 2026, but skywatchers won’t need to stay up past midnight to enjoy it.

The moon will appear nearly full throughout the weekend.

The Hunter’s Moon is the second full moon of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, following September’s Harvest Moon, which occurred September 26. It is the 11th of 13 full moons. In 2026, there is an extra full moon because the lunar year runs about 11 days shorter than the solar year.

The best views come at moonrise, when the moon sits low on the eastern horizon at dusk. In New York City, moonrise on Monday is at 5:59 p.m. EDT. In Los Angeles, moonrise is at 6:05 p.m. EDT. Those with unobstructed eastern views can watch the nearly full moon climb into the fading daylight.

The moon will also appear nearly full Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday evenings. No telescope is needed. For the most dramatic view, look toward an open horizon where trees or buildings provide a picturesque backdrop.

The name “Hunter Moon” dates to a centuries-old tradition. After farmers finished harvesting, bare fields made it easier to spot deer and foxes fattened for winter, and bright moonlight allowed hunting to continue after sunset.

Other traditional names include the Travel Moon, Dying Grass Moon, and Sanguine Moon.

The next full moon will be the Beaver Moon on November 24, a supermoon and the first of two closing out 2026.