Prince Edward steps out in Toronto for closer look shaping tomorrow's workforce

Prince Edward attended Ontario’s Experiential Education Gathering at Queen’s Park, where he met students, teachers and industry partners involved in hands-on learning programmes.

The gathering brought together people helping young people gain practical experience beyond the classroom, with a focus on building confidence, leadership skills and preparing students for the world of work.

The engagement came after Prince Edward’s recent visit to Mount Vernon, where the historic estate welcomed him for a return visit more than two decades after his first trip.

Mount Vernon shared photographs from the occasion on Instagram, revealing that the Duke had visited the estate the previous day.

His visit marked his return to the former home of George Washington, having previously visited in 2001 when he was known as the Earl of Wessex.





During his time at Mount Vernon, Prince Edward toured the newly opened Education Center and met with volunteers before exploring the Mansion and Revolutionary War Encampment.

He also laid a wreath at Washington’s Tomb and viewed selected items from the Washington Library, giving the royal a chance to explore both the estate’s history and its educational work.

Mount Vernon described it as an honour to welcome the Duke back, making the visit a notable stop during his North American tour.