Teen driver charged after Newcastle Knights grand final celebration ends in horror

A celebration for Newcastle Knights fans turned tragic when 10 people were rushed to hospitals after a vehicle allegedly ran over a group of people that were waiting to bid farewell to the team as they left for Sydney to play in the NRL Grand Final.

An 18-year-old driver has been charged by police after an alleged hit-and-run crash occurred at Wallsend in Newcastle early on Saturday morning.

Thousands of supporters were along the street to watch the Knights' team bus travel to Sydney for Sunday’s grand final match-up against the Sydney Roosters.

Approximately 9:30 am a BMW allegedly being operated by the teenaged driver lost control on the Transfield Drive roundabout of Newcastle Link Road before hitting supporters.

Initial inquiries indicate that this incident is not related to terrorism. Three small children were among those hurt. It was earlier reported that a five year old girl and a 67 year old man were listed in serious but stable conditions. Eight other individuals were also treated for injuries which included a second five year old girl, a two year old girl, and five adults.

This crash triggered an enormous emergency response effort involving 15 ambulances and three helicopters. Police detained the driver at the site of the accident.

He was subsequently charged with various offenses including; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and negligent operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

Due to the crash the Knights were required to alter their original plan to transport their players to their grand final processions as the team bus was directed away from the scene of the crash. Prior to the crash there was excitement throughout Newcastle as fans were getting ready for what would have been one of the largest weekends in the history of the Knights.

Chris James, director of football for the Knights, stated his thoughts are with the families of those that were injured and those who witnessed the crash.

The Knights will take on the Roosters in this Sunday’s NRL Grand Final in Sydney.