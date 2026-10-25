Six Flags to add seat belts to Goliath and other coasters after fatal ejection

Six Flags will add seat belts to its Goliath roller coaster and similar rides following the death of a 42-year-old man who was ejected from the ride at Six Flags over Georgia earlier this month.

CEO John Reilly said in a letter to customers late Friday, October 23, that the company is reinforcing safety measures across its 34 North American parks, which operate more than 220 roller coasters.

Goliath and other rides with lap-bar “clamshell” restraints will be fitted with seat belts. The Georgia ride will remain closed pending safety reviews, and eight other rides at five additional parks have been temporarily shut down out of caution.

Six Flags has also hired independent engineers and ride inspection specialists to audit safety procedures across all its parks. Reilly said: “I know trust is earned through actions and not words. As CEO of Six Flags, I take that responsibility personally.”

The announcement comes as the company faces mounting scrutiny. In September, three people sued Six Flags and a parts manufacturer over alleged catastrophic brain injuries from the X2 coaster at Magic Mountain in California, which the park subsequently closed permanently.

Goliath had passed its most recent state inspection on March 16. No single federal agency enforces safety standards for such rides, and investigations by state authorities and Cobb County police are ongoing.

Nitro at Great Adventure in New Jersey and Raging Bull at Great America in Illinois will also receive seat belts.