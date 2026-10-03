Lady Louise's sweet moment recalls Queen and Prince Philip's lifelong passion

Lady Louise Windsor has been pictured sharing a tender moment with her horse, bringing back memories of the special bond she shared with her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

The 22-year-old took part in the Final Meet of the Carriage Driving Season at Windsor Great Park on Saturday, where she was photographed gently tending to her horse and giving its nose some affection.

Dressed for the occasion in a long grey coat, skinny jeans, walking boots and a riding helmet.

The Duke of Edinburgh was passionate about the sport, and it became one of the interests he and his granddaughter shared.

Lady Louise has previously spoken about their bond, recalling how her grandfather took her on her first carriage ride.

Her continued involvement in the sport has kept that connection alive years after his death.

But there was another royal family resemblance in the pictures.

Lady Louise’s gentle attention to her horse brought to mind her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was rarely far from her beloved horses and shared a lifelong affection for them.

The late Queen also took part in carriage driving herself, including driving her great-grandmother Queen Alexandra’s carriage in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 1944.

She was also photographed driving alongside her sister, Princess Margaret.