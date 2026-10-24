King Charles told to quit throne for Prince William, Princess Kate

King Charles has faced backlash for not passing the throne to Prince William and Princess Catherine.

The British former Wimbledon footballer turned Hollywood actor has launched a blistering attack on King Charles, accusing the monarch of abandoning royal tradition and insisting he should have made way for the new generation to rule.

Vinnie Jones , 61, criticised Charles, 77, for becoming King, arguing his marriage to Queen Camilla, 79, undermined longstanding royal conventions.

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Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, as reported by RadarOnline, Jones insisted the Price and Princess of Wales should have become Britain's reigning couple instead.

Jones told interviewer Theroux, 56: "I'm a massive royalist, you know. I support the royals massively."

He continued: "You see, I think (Charles) went against the grain. I think they moved the goalposts for him with Camilla, and I'm a William and Kate supporter now. I think they've done it right. It's a tradition. I'm a right traditionalist. I love tradition."

The outspoken actor, famous for his uncompromising playing style before becoming a Hollywood tough guy, added: "Well, they moved the goalpost, didn't they? They moved the rules. They changed the rules."

When Theroux suggested traditions inevitably evolve, Jones acknowledged his own rebellious past but remained adamant about the monarchy.

He said: "I am a big example of that, Louis. I'm not going to knock these rules because I've knocked them all my life."

Jones added: "But to be fair, I was hoping that he would have done the right thing and said, 'Thank you very much. We're going to step aside,' and William and Kate are going to be the king and queen. That, to me, was my Britain."

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