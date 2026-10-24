 
Geo News

King Charles told to quit throne for Prince William, Princess Kate

The Price and Princess of Wales should have become Britain's reigning couple: British actor

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 24, 2026

King Charles told to quit throne for Prince William, Princess Kate
King Charles told to quit throne for Prince William, Princess Kate

King Charles has faced backlash for not passing the throne to Prince William and Princess Catherine.

The British former Wimbledon footballer turned Hollywood actor has launched a blistering attack on King Charles, accusing the monarch of abandoning royal tradition and insisting he should have made way for the new generation to rule.

Vinnie Jones , 61, criticised Charles, 77, for becoming King, arguing his marriage to Queen Camilla, 79, undermined longstanding royal conventions.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate on Meghan father controversy: 'Absolutely no knowledge'

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, as reported by RadarOnline, Jones insisted the Price and Princess of Wales should have become Britain's reigning couple instead.

Jones told interviewer Theroux, 56: "I'm a massive royalist, you know. I support the royals massively."

He continued: "You see, I think (Charles) went against the grain. I think they moved the goalposts for him with Camilla, and I'm a William and Kate supporter now. I think they've done it right. It's a tradition. I'm a right traditionalist. I love tradition."

The outspoken actor, famous for his uncompromising playing style before becoming a Hollywood tough guy, added: "Well, they moved the goalpost, didn't they? They moved the rules. They changed the rules."

When Theroux suggested traditions inevitably evolve, Jones acknowledged his own rebellious past but remained adamant about the monarchy.

He said: "I am a big example of that, Louis. I'm not going to knock these rules because I've knocked them all my life."

Jones added: "But to be fair, I was hoping that he would have done the right thing and said, 'Thank you very much. We're going to step aside,' and William and Kate are going to be the king and queen. That, to me, was my Britain."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle issues new statement after Met police confirmation

Make us preferred on Google
Kate Middleton's telling look catches royal fans' attention at Windsor
Kate Middleton's telling look catches royal fans' attention at Windsor
Prince William, Kate on Meghan father controversy: 'Absolutely no knowledge'
Prince William, Kate on Meghan father controversy: 'Absolutely no knowledge'
Prince William risks red sofa appearance, but it wasn't a royal brotherly message
Prince William risks red sofa appearance, but it wasn't a royal brotherly message
Meghan Markle issues new statement after Met police confirmation
Meghan Markle issues new statement after Met police confirmation
Met Police reveals key detail about letter linked to Meghan Markle's security concerns
Met Police reveals key detail about letter linked to Meghan Markle's security concerns
Prince Harry's 'greed' destroys peace with King Charles, William
Prince Harry's 'greed' destroys peace with King Charles, William
Meghan Markle's 2018 letter about father's claims surfaces
Meghan Markle's 2018 letter about father's claims surfaces
King Charles one powerful statement to defend Meghan could change game
King Charles one powerful statement to defend Meghan could change game