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Will Meghan Markle share her side of story during Prince William's big moment?

Meghan Markle’s letter to Met Police raises questions over what ‘look after it’ really meant

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Published October 24, 2026

Will Meghan Markle share her side of story during Prince Williams big moment?

Meghan Markle could yet speak out about the latest controversy involving her family, with questions growing over whether the Duchess of Sussex will share her side of the story.

According to The Sun, Meghan may wish to “share her side of this story, her story” in due course, leaving the door open to a possible response in the weeks ahead. 

No confirmed announcement has established when, or whether, she intends to speak publicly.

Read More: Met Police reveals key detail about letter linked to Meghan

With Prince William preparing for the next Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai, India, in November, attention will turn to the competing public schedules of the two branches of the royal family.

Meghan's letter was passed to the Protection Command, the unit responsible for matters relating to the security of Prince Harry and the Duchess. 

Its priority would have been to assess whether the person named in the correspondence posed a potential threat to the Duchess, rather than investigate allegations of alleged wrongdoing that fell outside its remit.

The suggestion is that the unit’s assurance that it would “look after it” referred to monitoring any possible security risk, not launching an inquiry into Meghan’s father. 

No criminal investigation into Thomas Markle was undertaken by the unit, according to this interpretation.

Read More: Meghan Markle issues new statement after Met police confirmation

Questions have been raised about why the letter’s author did not approach local police directly if they believed the claims warranted further action.

Some commentators have argued that establishing the letter’s whereabouts and clarifying how it was handled would have been a more effective first step before making public statements about the matter.

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