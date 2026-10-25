Royal Collection reveals mysterious package addressed to Queen Elizabeth

A forgotten parcel tucked away inside a royal dolls’ house has left royal watchers wondering whether a little piece of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood remains a mystery to this day.

The intriguing package, addressed to “Her Majesty The Queen, Buckingham Palace”, was discovered beneath a shelf in the wine cellar of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House, one of the most extraordinary treasures in the Royal Collection.

Despite its royal address and carefully preserved appearance, the parcel has never been opened, leaving its contents a secret.

The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph of the small package alongside a glimpse of the miniature wine cellar where it was discovered.

“Tucked under a shelf in the wine cellar of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House is this little unopened package, addressed: To Her Majesty The Queen, Buckingham Palace,” the organisation explained.

“We’ve never opened the parcel so don’t know what it may contain!”

Some imagined it could be a miniature book destined for the dolls’ house library, while others wondered whether it might contain a tiny bottle of perfume or another personal keepsake.

One social media user expressed hope that the parcel held “another fabulous miniature book for the dolls’ house library”, while another speculated that it might contain one of Queen Mary’s favourite scents.

Created for Queen Mary, the grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II, the elaborate residence was completed in 1924 and presented to the Queen the following year.

Designed by architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, it was conceived as a miniature version of an aristocratic home, complete with working electricity, running water, a library filled with tiny books and a cellar stocked with miniature bottles.