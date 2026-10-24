Zara Tindall's split-second reaction caught on camera at Cheltenham

Zara Tindall brought a welcome burst of colour to Cheltenham on Saturday in a checked suit.

She was caught in an animated moment at Cheltenham Racecourse as she watched a friend’s son fall during the Masterson Holdings Hurdle Chase.

The daughter of Princess Anne cut a confident figure at the October Showcase Meeting, pairing shades of blue and purple in a two-piece that stood out against the season’s more muted palette.

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Pinned to her lapel was her Jockey Club badge that brings together her passion for racing and her longstanding connection to the sport.

The Olympic equestrian has been part of Cheltenham’s inner workings since late 2019, when the Jockey Club appointed her as a non-executive director on the racecourse committee.

Her appearance coincided with one of the most anticipated dates in the early National Hunt calendar.

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The two-day Showcase Meeting, held in late October, signals the return of jump racing after the summer break and offers an early indication of the horses and trainers to watch in the months ahead.