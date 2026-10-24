Prince William, Kate on Meghan father controversy: 'Absolutely no knowledge'

Prince William, Princess Kate react to Meghan father controversy

Amid the growing controversy surrounding Meghan Markle's family, Prince William and Princess Kate have made their position crystal clear as the couple want no part of it.

The future British monarch and Princess Catherine's friends insist the couple knew nothing about the allegations when Meghan was first made aware of them in 2018.

“William and Catherine had absolutely no knowledge of this, and their friends are determined to make sure nobody tries to drag them into it,” a source tells Rob Shuter.

“They were not involved in whatever Meghan knew in 2018, and they should not be portrayed as though they were.”

Meghan has said she learned of the disturbing allegations against her father after marrying Prince Harry.

Her supporters have pointed to possible legal constraints on what she could say publicly, although the precise nature of any restrictions remains unclear.

A pal of Meghan also defended teh Duchess, saying that her priority was protecting Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

But the questions are unavoidable: "Wthat what exactly did she know, what could she say, and did she tell anyone?”

William, meanwhile, has no desire to be drawn into another controversy involving his estranged sister-in-law, according to those familiar with the family tensions. However, the bigger question concerns King Charles.