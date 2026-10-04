Chris Hansen threatens legal action over A24 film ‘Primetime'

Chris Hansen has hit back at A24’s new film Primetime after saying the movie does not tell his real story.



The former To Catch a Predator host has called the film a “complete work of fiction” and said he may take legal action over the way he is shown.

Primetime stars Robert Pattinson as a character based on Hansen. The film looks at the famous TV show, which followed people who were caught after trying to meet people they believed were teenagers.

Hansen said the movie only uses a few real things from his life. He said these are his name and two or three catchphrases.

The film also looks at the 2006 death of Louis William Conradt Jr. He died by suicide after police went to his home during an investigation.

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Hansen said nobody wanted to see Conradt die. However, he said the film does not show the real story behind the investigation.

He also took issue with the way his work and personal life are shown. Hansen said the filmmakers did not speak to him before using his name, image and reputation.

He said they “exploited me and my brand and my name image for commercial enterprise.”

Hansen has said lawyers are now looking at the matter. He has not yet decided if he will take the case to court.