Lady Gaga's pal reveals why she'll make a wonderful mum





Lady Gaga may be busy with her music career, but she is now enjoying one of the biggest changes in her personal life.



The singer has reportedly welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, and her close friend Michael Dameski believes she will be a brilliant mother.

Dameski, who worked with Gaga in her Abracadabra music video, recently spoke to People about the singer’s caring nature.

He explained that the way she treated people around her always showed how much love she had to give.

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He said, “I think, for me, it’s just the way she just would treat us (on tour and set) — with so much care and love. I really see (motherhood) for her and I’m really excited for her.”

The dancer also praised Gaga for her hard work, saying he had never met anyone who worked as hard as she did.

Although Gaga and Polansky have kept details about their baby private, the couple are reportedly enjoying their time together away from public attention.

Gaga had also spoken about motherhood in a 2025 interview with Howard Stern.

When he said she would give her full attention to being a mum, she agreed.

The singer said she wanted her children to have a safe and happy childhood, making it clear that their happiness would come first.