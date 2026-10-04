John Leguizamo calls Matt Damon the 'coolest' co-star

John Leguizamo clearly isn’t done working with Matt Damon—and he’s already joking about making their next collaboration a trilogy.

The Odyssey star, 66, opened up about his friendship with Damon, 55, while speaking with People magazine at the Critics Choice Association’s 6th Celebración of Cinema & Television on October 2.

After sharing the screen with Damon in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Leguizamo revealed the pair are already set to reunite in an upcoming movie from Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, better known as the Daniels.

“We’re doing the Daniels, because working with Matt is a joy and a half. He’s the coolest, funniest, realest dude that I ever hung out with. So yeah, I’ll do a third if he’s up for it, if he can tolerate me,” Leguizamo said, also referencing their first project together, 2000’s Titan A.E.

Leguizamo isn’t allowed to spill much about the mysterious Daniels movie, but he promises the cast is something special.

“I’m not allowed to say anything except that it’s a Daniels movie, [and] we’re having an amazing time,” he teased. “The cast is unbelievable. A whole bunch of new kids who are so talented and inspire me.”

The untitled film also stars Sandra Oh, Sean Kaufman, Michael Gandolfini and Charles Melton.

Meanwhile, Leguizamo had plenty of praise for The Odyssey, calling it “a beautiful gift to the world” and “a piece of art.”

As for Damon, Leguizamo previously described him as “a lovely, lovely dude. Chef’s kiss of an actor.”

And apparently, that was enough to earn Damon another round—provided he can “tolerate” Leguizamo.