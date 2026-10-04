Bunnie XO, Dylan Wolf spark romance buzz with new romance buzz

Bunnie XO and Dylan Wolf are taking their romance to Los Angeles—and they’re not exactly being shy about it.

The 46-year-old podcaster and 24-year-old Calabasas Confidential reality star stepped out for dinner with friends at The Crabby Crab in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Thursday night, October 1.

The pair arrived arm-in-arm, flashing smiles and even coordinating their footwear with matching Converse sneakers.

Bunnie kept the look casual while carrying her Louis Vuitton bag, and the two later turned up the PDA inside the restaurant, where they were spotted sharing a kiss.

Their LA date comes just weeks after another casual outing at Waffle House. Bunnie posted a TikTok from the meal, revealing it was Dylan’s first time at the popular restaurant.

The age difference between the two has also become a talking point online, but Bunnie appears to have little interest in defending her dating life.

“Hey guys, I’m having fun & he gave me my smile back,” she wrote in response to criticism of their 22-year age gap. “Ya girl is living her best life – let meeeee k thanks byeeeee”

She also liked a comment telling critics to simply let her enjoy herself: “No one says she was marrying the guy. Let her have a good time.”

Bunnie’s new romance comes after her divorce from Jelly Roll.

The rapper filed for divorce in May, reportedly following a blowout argument on Mother’s Day, and their split was finalised in July.

For now, Bunnie seems focused on one thing: having fun—and Dylan appears to be happily along for the ride.