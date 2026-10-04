Anne Hathaway hilariously vanishes in plume of smoke after ‘Verity’ debut

Anne Hathaway kept her words in the most dramatic way possible, disappearing into a plume of smoke after the Verity premiere.

Last month, the Princess Diaries star said she is “going to vanish in a plume of smoke” after wrapping her promotional duties on Verity, which is the latest 2026 release from her after Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey and The End of Oak Street.

Now, on Friday, October 2, she dropped a video on Instagram, bringing her words to life.

The video opened with the Oscar winner explaining that she is on her way to the premiere of her thriller, which debuted the same day.

“Verity comes out in theaters Friday, October 2, and then on October 3…,” she says before dissipating into a cloud of fake smoke.

One of her team members entered the frame in confusion by her disappearance before the screen showed faux news stories reporting the Devil Wears Prada actress’ “disappearance.”

One headline reads, “Anne Hathaway simply evaporates,” while another reads, “As promised, Anne Hathaway vanishes into a plume of smoke.

“Thank you everyone for your support, and for making this an incredible, unforgettable year,” the text appeared on the screen.

The caption of the post read, “Over and out @verityfilm in theaters today!”

Notably, Hathaway, 43, is set to return to the spotlight in March 2027, to co-star alongside Tom Cruise in the recently announced Days of Thunder sequel.