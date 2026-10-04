Football content creator John is one of the UK's biggest sports content creators

John Nellis announced delightful news on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night as he revealed that his wife, Shannon McMahon, is pregnant.

The YouTuber, 33, said he tried to remain focused and hide his emotions while staying away from his family as they prepare to welcome a baby in February.

John, who is proud stepfather to Eli, said: 'The hardest part of my job, and it genuinely breaks my heart, is the amount of time I spend away from family.

'I miss my wife more than you can imagine, and my son. And our family's growing. We're having another baby in February. I want a big family.

'I want big Christmases and big parties like I grew up with more than you can imagine.'

John and Shannon married last year at Ballyness Resort, Dungiven, Northern Ireland.

It is noteworthy that Football content creator John is one of the UK's biggest sports content creators and his videos, and his videos have amassed billions of views and featured some of the biggest names in world sport, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo.