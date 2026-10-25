Louis Tomlinson thanks fans for ‘incredible’ Asia tour

Louis Tomlinson shares a recap, looking back on a memorable run of shows in Asia.

The former One Direction star posted a video packed with concert highlights and heartfelt confessions from fans who had waited years to see him perform live.

On Saturday, October 24, the Lemonade singer posted a clip, celebrating his How Did We Get Here? World Tour stops across Japan and the Philippines.

READ MORE: Louis Tomlinson chokes up looking back on 'How Did We Get Here?' EU+UK Tour

“Asia, thank you so much for so many more incredible memories!” he captioned the video. “I feel so grateful to be able to tour in such a special place in the world! I’ll see you again!”

Among others, one fan said in the video, “It's been more than 10 years since I last saw him, so I'm really looking forward to it. I really wanted to meet him. He changed my life.”

Another fan expressed their gratitude for the singer's visit to Japan, saying, “Thank you so much for coming to Japan. I'm really looking forward to the concert. I'm looking forward to seeing you.”

He kicked off the Asian leg in Osaka, Japan, performing at Zepp Namba on October 13 before heading to Tokyo for a show at Toyosu PIT on October 15.

He then brought the tour to Manila, Philippines, where he performed at Smart Araneta Coliseum on October 17.

READ MORE: 'One Direction' Louis Tomlinson to take break from tour plans