Joanna Page shares how she and husband keep romance alive after 23 years together

Elsewhere, in the interview, Joanna, also opened up about the secret to a blissful marriage

Joanna Page has opened up about balancing her career with raising her four children with her actor, husband, James Thornton.

The actress, 40, has been with James for about 23 years, and the couple share children Eva, 13, Kitt,11, Noah, nine and Boe, four.

The Gavin & Stacey star heaped praise on her husband for helping her share responsibilities while she is at her work, revealing how they maintain a happy relationship and marriage.

READ MORE: Joanna Page tight-lipped on 'Gavin and Stacey' script: 'so frightened'

Joanna admitted she and former Emmerdale star James, 50, are 'like passing ships in the night' but they always find time to talk and 'the odd bit of romance.'

Speaking to The Daily Mail, she said: 'My husband is fantastic and he runs a tight ship, a perfect routine. But after a while, even if you were away from them for one day a week, you will always get that mum guilt because you want to be there with them.

'For the last month and a bit, I've been working away and it's fine for a bit, but after a while, when I pop back home, you could see the wheels starting to fall off a bit and they're like, "Oh mummy, we're ready for you to come back now" and I think I'm ready to come back too.

'I do want to be there with them all the time, doing absolutely everything, and I never believe that anything is going to be done as well as if I'm doing it myself, even though my husband is brilliant.

'But every now and then I do have to let him get on with it because I don't have the time to do this.'

Elsewhere, in the interview, Joanna, also opened up about the secret to a blissful marriage.

READ MORE: Joanna Page reflects on tearful last day filming 'Gavin and Stacey' Christmas special