Hayden Panettiere's death ruled accidental as police reveals final verdict

Police in Greenville, South Carolina, have closed their investigation into the death of actress Hayden Panettiere, ruling it accidental.

The Greenville Police Department announced the decision on Wednesday 28 October.

It said the ruling was based on the medical examiner’s determination and its own investigation.

Read more: New report sheds light on Hayden Panettiere's final weeks before her death

Panettiere, 36, was found unresponsive on 16 August 2026 inside an apartment at the Judson Mill Lofts on Easley Bridge Road, where she had been temporarily staying.

A 911 call reporting a woman in cardiac arrest was made at about 1.51pm that day, and she was pronounced dead at 2.32pm.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office had already closed its case after establishing the cause and manner of death.

A toxicology report released on 22 September found the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine.

The death has been described as an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and several prescription medications. The autopsy showed no signs of contributing trauma.

Police did not quote any officers or family members in the announcement.

Earlier reports had said Panettiere had been released from rehab weeks before her death, and that her representative and her boyfriend’s lawyer had issued statements.

Police also detained the brother of her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, after an incident at a Greenville restaurant, and he was later released on bond.

Read more: Hayden Panettiere's final cause of death confirmed