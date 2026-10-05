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Danny Hatchard engaged to Kerry Scouler after six years of dating

The pair are now set to tie the knot after Danny proposed to Kerry during a romantic boat trip in Amsterdam

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 05, 2026

EastEnders star Danny Hatchard officially got engaged to his longtime partner, Kerry Scouler
EastEnders star Danny Hatchard officially got engaged to his longtime partner, Kerry Scouler

EastEnders star Danny Hatchard has taken an important step in his personal life as he officially got engaged to his longtime partner, Kerry Scouler.

The soap star, who played the role of Lee Carter, crossed path with his fiance through social media when she slid into his DMs to confess her crush on him.

The couple have now been dating for six years.

The pair are now set to tie the knot after Danny proposed to Kerry during a romantic boat trip in Amsterdam.

The pair shared the delightful news via Instagram on Sunday morning.

In the photos, they enjoyed a glass of champagne as the bride-to-be held up her hand to show off her dazzling diamond ring.

In the caption, Kerry penned: 'You & me forever? Don't mind if 'I do'

Kerry and Danny began dating in 2020 and went on to publicly confirm their relationship in December of that year when they holidayed in Cyprus.

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