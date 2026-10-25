Joe Keery spills details about ‘Stranger Things’ group chat

The Upside Down may have closed its doors, but the Stranger Things cast's group chat is apparently still alive and well.

Joe Keery has offered fans a little update on life after the Netflix hit, revealing that he and his former co-stars continue to keep in touch.

While the singer and actor was opening up about his ongoing connection with the cast he was asked who might be the most active in their group chat.

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“Oh, man, maybe Finn [Wolfhard], I guess maybe, yeah, we’re keeping in touch,” he pointed out.

So, while the Cold Storage actor wasn't entirely certain, Mike Wheeler himself might be among the group's most enthusiastic texters

The inside scoop from Stranger Things group chat came during the opening night of Keery’s Broadway show Other Desert Cities at New York City's Hudson Theatre on October 18.

For the unversed, he played Steve Harrington, the former high-school jock who became one of the show's most beloved protectors, while Wolfhard portrayed Mike Wheeler throughout the series' five-season run of Stranger Things, which concluded in December 2025.

Their off-screen bond has also caught the attention of the show's creators.

During a panel at The Paley Museum in New York City in December, co-creator Matt Duffer recalled Wolfhard used to follow Keery around during the early seasons.

READ MORE: 'Stranger Things' wraps with open-ended goodbye