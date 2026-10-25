Noel Gallagher ex wife Patsy Kensit rules out finding love again

Patsy first married in 1988, aged 22, to Big Audio Dynamite musician Dan Donovan, 63. The couple split in 1991

Patsy Kensit has given a firm stance on her future dating life, revealing that she has no 'interest' in finding love again after four failed marriages.

The actress, 58, has experienced several failed relationships, including marriages to stars including Liam Gallagher and Jeremy Healy, but has declared that she has no interest in using dating apps to find a fifth match.

In a new interview, Patsy confessed that she has lost her interest in romance following too many 'bad experiences,' despite being hopeful about finding love

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She said: 'I used to be a hopeless romantic. That has changed. I no longer want, feel or have any interest in matters of the heart.

'It’s a sad thing to say because you shouldn’t have lost that but I’ve had too many bad experiences now. It’s just not worth it.'

Patsy said that she sees her two sons Lennon, 26, and James, 32, as the 'loves of her life,' and she 'always misses them' since they moved out of her home.

She told The Times: 'I wish they were still at home. I’ll always miss them. They’re just a dream. Having them is the best, most important thing I’ve ever done.'

Patsy first married in 1988, aged 22, to Big Audio Dynamite musician Dan Donovan, 63. The couple split in 1991.

A year later, she wed Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr, 66, with whom she shares her eldest son James, 32, before divorcing in 1995.

Her third marriage to Oasis singer Liam, 53, saw her become one of the defining faces of the Britpop era. The couple married at Marylebone Town Hall in 1997 and welcomed their son Lennon, 26, before divorcing in 2000.

She later married DJ Jeremy Healy in 2009, but the relationship lasted just 10 months.

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