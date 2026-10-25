Beckham brothers plot new move to bring Brooklyn back into family

Could Romeo and Cruz Beckham be the ones to finally bring Brooklyn back into the family fold?

The younger Beckham brothers are reportedly considering a brother-to-brother peace summit, with their mum, Victoria, at the centre of their concerns.

According to Closer magazine, the pair are worried about how the ongoing rift is affecting the fashion designer and want to approach Brooklyn without involving their parents.

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“The boys are really worried about their mum and how broken she is about the whole Brooklyn split. They are trying to reach out to him, brother to brother – minus the parents – to try to broker some sort of meeting or peace summit.”

The source added that Romeo and Cruz hope Brooklyn will agree to talk, explaining: “They’re hoping Brooklyn will consider it, especially if parents are not involved. They hate seeing how upset their mum is about it all and want to talk to Brooklyn about the impact it has had and try to find a way forward.”

The family tensions reportedly began building after Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Things escalated dramatically in January when Brooklyn published a lengthy social media statement accusing David and Victoria of prioritising their public image over family relationships.

He also made claims about his wedding day and said he did not want to reconcile, before blocking family members online.

Despite reported attempts to reconnect, including family photos shared on social media and a letter delivered by sister Harper, there has been little public sign of a breakthrough.

Now, the latest claims suggest Romeo and Cruz are considering a different approach.

“They’re very concerned that Victoria is losing it, basically. She’s an emotional wreck, and they can’t face anymore of seeing their mum in tears and very emotional,” the insider claimed.

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“They’re trying to pull at his heartstrings and find a way that will have a good outcome.”