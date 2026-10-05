Comedian Reggie McFadden, known for 'Def Comedy Jam' dies at 57 in Tanzania

Reggie McFadden, the actor and stand-up comedy star, who rose to prominence after starring on Def Comedy Jam, has died at age 57, jis family confirms.

McFadden’s sister Bernice McFadden confirmed his brother's death, saying the family was informed by the U.S. State Department that he died in Tanzania, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The late actor had reportedly been living in Tanzania for the last 18 years or so.

The family has not immediately provided details as to when and how he died, Bernice added.

McFadden also worked for a season on the 1990s Fox sketch series In Living Color.

Reggie, a Brooklyn native, was born on November 30, 1968,, and opted for comedy as a way of living.

McFadden debuted on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, and after relocating to Los Angeles, he landed small roles on Martin, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Moesha and Coach, among other TV shows.

However, McFadden is best known for In Loving Color.

During the show’s fifth and final season in 1993-94, he went on to feature in 23 episodes in sketches like Wheel of Dozens, All Up in the Gamily and Dirty Dozens Tournament of Champions.

McFadden also taped a comedy special on Paramount’s Comedy Central and made regular appearances in Las Vegas.

McFadden is survived by his two sisters, Bernice and Misty; his sons, Jaron and Myles; his mother, Vivian; and his brother, Kris.