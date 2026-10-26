Who was Lawrence McCutcheon? LA Rams legend, 5-time Pro Bowl RB dies aged 76

Lawrence McCutcheon, former Los Angeles Rams running back and 5-time Pro Bowl star, dies at age 76, his family confirmed.

McCutcheon played in eight NFL seasons for the Rams, who picked him out of Colorado State in 1972.

His family, in a statement via Rams, announced McCutcheon died after a “long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease” on Friday, October 23, 2026.

“Through a decade-long playing career and another 32 years in the Rams’ front office, Clutch earned the respect and admiration of teammates, opposing players, colleagues and fans alike,” the statement read.

McCutcheon, who was born in Plainview, Texas, went on to become as one of the most talent running backs of the 70s, earning a Pro Bowl selection and leading the Rams in rushing each year from 1973 to 1977.

McCutcheon, nicknamed ‘Clutch,’ was a second-Team AP All-Pro selection in 1974.

After spending eight seasons with the Rams, McCutcheon switched to Denver, Seattle and Buffalo across the 1980 and 1981 seasons before he announced his retirement.

After his retirement in 1980, he was the Rams’ rushing career leader.

He assumed the front desk office at Rams, spending more than three decades as director of player personnel from 2003 until his retirement in 2016.

He retired from the role in 2016 soon after the team relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

Clutch appeared in 11 postseason games for the Rams.

In the Super Bowl in January 1980, he even scored a touchdown pass to Ron Smith to put the Rams ahead before the Pittsburgh Steelers made a comeback to win the championship.

McCutcheon is survived by his Son, Daylon, who was a cornerback for the Cleveland Browns from 1999 to 2006.