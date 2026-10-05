Hailey Bieber shares hilarious meme featuring Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber’s latest meme about Justin Bieber is peak couple humour.

The model appears to be embracing one of the most universal realities of modern relationships, which is sending a carefully selected, camera-ready photo and getting the most silly picture in return.

Over the weekend, the beauty and skin care brand founder shared a playful meme to her Instagram Story featuring the familiar setup: “the picture you send” versus “the picture he sends.”

The first image showed Hailey all glammed up and looking chic, the second image, meanwhile, is a random close-up selfie of Justin.

The joke is simple, but unmistakably relatable especially for anyone who has ever put effort into sending the perfect picture only to receive a completely unserious response from their partner.

The post feels even more interesting when viewed whiel considering Justin and Hailey Bieber’s contrasting fashion choices in recent years.

At several public appearances, the Baby hitmaker has leaned into casual, laid-back looks, often stepping out in oversized hoodies, loose-fitting pieces and relaxed streetwear while accompanying Hailey to events where she is dressed with a distinctly red-carpet-ready polish.

While the mother of one frequently embraces sleek, carefully styled looks for premieres, fashion events and other high-profile appearances, the Grammy winner has often favoured comfort and an intentionally low-key aesthetic.