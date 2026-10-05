Fans divided on Jason Kelce's NFL Network debut in Colts vs Commanders: Here's why

NFL fans got their first look at Jason Kelce in the booth on Sunday, October 4, when the brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made his debut during the Week 4 international game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders kicked off Sunday’s game early in London, walking away with a nice win after Commanders QB Marcus Mariota suffered a scary injury.

But on the field, NFL fans were divided on whether they enjoyed Jason Kelce’s commentary on the network's broadcast.

Kelce is mostly praised for his on-field play, but as far as his booth debut as an analyst is concerned, it surely left fans divided.

Kelce started on the mic as a three-man broadcasting trio alongside legendary QB Kurt Warner and Dave Pasch.

The Philadelphia Eagles legend has extensively appeared on NFL broadcasts, and apparently it seems fans are getting bored of it.

“The Danie Jones experience at 6:35 am and Jason Kelce. This is miserable,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Im so sick of seeing Jason Kelce every 5 seconds,” another fan wrote.

Though it was not all negative, as Kelce fans jumped in the discussion.

“As much as we’re force-fed the Kelce Brothers, Jason isn’t bad in the booth,” one supporter commented.

Another fan went one step further from “not bad” to “good” in the booth, commenting, “Jason Kelce is really good at this.”

Kelce is set to appear for more NFL coverage on ESPN, so more criticism coming his way is not something unpredictable.

The network signed him to a three-year contract at a whopping $24 million in 2024, though his role is largely limited to a supporting seat on Monday Night Countdown.

Next week during the Eagles vs Jaguars game in London, Kelce is expected to be anchoring a play-by-play broadcast involving a franchise he led for 13 years.