Brooklyn Beckham gives poignant message through Justin Bieber's slogan

Brooklyn Beckham stepped out with his wife, Nicola Peltz, for an outing in Paris, seemingly sending a poignant message

Brooklyn Beckham stepped out with his wife, Nicola Peltz, for an outing in Paris, seemingly sending a poignant message.

The British social media star, 27, walked hand-in-hand with his American wife, Nicola Peltz, 31, while wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan: 'It's Not Clocking To You,' a famous quote by Justin Bieber.

The phrase means that someone does not notice, realise, or fully grasp something that should be obvious to them.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Beckham goes all out to get picture perfect of wife Nicola Peltz

It is noteworthy that Brooklyn, who remains in the same city as his famous family, snubbed his estranged mother Victoria's runway show over the weekend, choosing instead to spend time with Nicola just miles away from them.

While David, Harper, Romeo and Cruz – as well as the boys' girlfriends, enjoyed their front-row catwalk seats at the Conciergerie at 2 Boulevard du Palais, Brooklyn and Nicola happened to be close to the Louvre.

READ MORE: David Beckham sends sweet message to Brooklyn ahead of Victoria's big show

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn has continued to maintain distance from his parents after he released a six page statement in January, in which he denounced his parents before declaring he was no longer part of 'Brand Beckham.'