‘Return to You’ director shares first-day on set selfie with Lindsay Lohan

Mark Waters is giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his reunion with Lindsay Lohan on the set of their upcoming Netflix romantic drama, Return to You.

On Saturday, October 24, the director shared two photos on Instagram documenting the first day of filming.

First image was a selfie of him with Lohan outside a house and a second snapshot captured a moment from a scene.

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan next movie brings back 'Mean Girls' vibe

In the selfie, the actress holds a film clapperboard as she poses alongside Waters outside the property where filming began.

“Re-uniting at the scene of the crime with @lindsaylohan - first day of shooting on Return to You was at the old Heron house from MG…” Waters wrote in the caption.

His choice of words caught attention, particularly the phrase “re-uniting at the scene of the crime,” which appears to be a playful reference to his previous collaboration with Lohan.

Waters previously directed Lohan in the 2003 teen comedy Freaky Friday, in which she starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

The film follows a mother and daughter who mysteriously switch bodies, leading to a series of comedic complications.

The director's reference to “re-uniting” signals their return to working together after their earlier collaboration.

Meanwhile, “the scene of the crime” appears to be a tongue-in-cheek way of referring to a familiar filming location or the place where their previous creative partnership began.

The new photos offer a small but exciting glimpse into Return to You, bringing Waters and Lohan together again for another project.

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan celebrates ‘The Parent Trap' Twins 40th birthday with fun video