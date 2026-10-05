Prince William praises Dame Kelly Holmes in personal letter: 'Not always easy'

Prince William and Princess Kate have sent Dame Kelly Holmes a heartfelt letter after hearing the retired athlete speak openly about her own experiences at the launch of the Prince’s latest suicide prevention initiative.

The former Olympic champion was among the sporting figures who joined William at Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in September for the launch of On Your Side, a new toolkit designed to help prevent suicide through sport.

Created by the Royal Foundation, the initiative aims to give people involved in sport the confidence to recognise warning signs, begin difficult conversations and help connect those who may be struggling with appropriate support.





Now, Kelly has revealed the personal note she received from William and Kate following the event, describing it as one of her “pinch me moments.”

In the letter, dated 29 September and signed from Kensington Palace, William thanked Kelly for giving her time so generously and for sharing her personal story during the launch.

“It was so powerful to hear you speak so openly about your own experience, and the importance of one simple conversation,” the Prince wrote.

William also acknowledged that speaking about such experiences can be difficult, telling Kelly that her words would have reached far beyond those who heard her speak in person.

“I recognise articulating these experiences is not always easy, but your words will have helped countless people, both in the room and beyond,” he wrote.

He went on to thank the former athlete for her continued work, praising her “leadership and commitment to championing mental wellbeing and supporting young people.”

Sharing a photograph of the letter on Instagram, Kelly wrote that she was grateful to the Prince of Wales for launching On Your Side and proud to have contributed to what she described as an important conversation that should take place in a “non judgmental and caring way.”