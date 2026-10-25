Meghan shares her emotional story on TV after Prince Harry 'grief' series

Meghan Markle 'began' talking to appear on television screens for the first time since UK return to tell her side of story amid Thomas Markle's controversy.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to seize the opportunity and sit for an emotional interview, claimed Rob Shutter.

An insider told Rob, "Meghan believes the public may be looking at her differently now, and she wants to seize that opportunity.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle pain recognised after heartbreaking Archie, Lilibet truth

"She sees a chance to tell her story, explain her decisions and reconnect with people who feel they never heard her side."

For the unversed, on Friday, Meghan issued a stern statement, reacting to the accusations made against her father related to child pornography.

She disclosed that a letter was shared with her in 2018, also containing disturbing information about Thomas Markle. The former working royal revealed that this was the main reason for keeping Archie and Lilibet away from their grandfather.

On the other hand, Thomas Markle denied any such wrongdoing. However, an investigation has begun.

READ MORE: Meghan's father Thomas Markle Sr confesses: ‘Willing to speak with police'

Also, it appears that Meghan is set to follow the path of her husband, Prince Harry, who appeared in back-to-back interviews talking about the grief of losing his mother, among many other difficult phases of his life, including tensions with King Charles and Prince William.