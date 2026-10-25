Palace shares sweet William, Kate family photo as George returns home

Kensington Palace released a delightful photo of Prince William and Princess Kate's little family as Prince George reunited with his siblings.

On October 25, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media page celebrated the local mountain rescue teams on Mountain Rescue Awareness Day.

They shared a heartfelt note for those working tirelessly to protect climbers.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate to reunite with beloved family member: Details

One special detail caught the attention of fans: a never-before-seen photo of Wales' children with their parents.

William and Catherine were photographed with the rescue team members during the Princess of Wales' Three Peak Challenge.

Notably, their kids, George, Charlotte and Louise, were the centre of attention.

The update from William and Kate came after reports that Prince George has returned to the Waleses' "forever home" Forest Lodge in Great Windsor Park for the start of Eton's "long leave."

READ MORE: George, Charlotte, Louis get special permission to break protocol

Fans can't help but rave about a beautiful family photo.