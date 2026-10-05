King Charles sends Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to Botswana for special milestone

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have arrived in Botswana as they begin a special royal visit celebrating six decades of friendship between the UK and the southern African nation.

The royal couple arrived in Gaborone on behalf of King Charles, where they were welcomed by Giles Enticknap, the British High Commissioner to Botswana.

Their visit comes as Botswana celebrates its Diamond Jubilee, marking 60 years since independence, while also recognising the longstanding relationship between Botswana and the UK.

Over the course of their visit, they will take part in engagements highlighting the close ties between the two countries, with a focus on the shared links and partnerships that have developed over the past six decades.

Their arrival marks the start of a visit centred on friendship, cooperation and the enduring relationship between Botswana and Britain.