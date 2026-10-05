Princess Anne joins King Charles in celebrating Cadet Week with special opening

Princess Anne is joining the royal family’s celebrations of National Cadet Week in a fitting way.

The Princess Royal opened a brand-new headquarters for Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets after a 13-year effort to secure a permanent home.

She visited Sunbury and Walton Sea Cadets earlier this month to mark the completion of the long-awaited project, meeting volunteers and community partners who helped bring the new headquarters to life.

As Patron of the Marine Society & Sea Cadets (MSSC) and Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps, Anne toured the new headquarters and heard about the opportunities now available to local young people, from sailing and rowing to paddlesports, navigation and marine engineering.

The new building gives the unit modern training spaces and improved facilities, while its location beside the River Thames provides direct access to the water for practical activities.

The facilities are designed to give them the chance to learn practical skills while developing independence, teamwork and leadership through activities on and around the water.