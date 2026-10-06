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Andrew receives King Charles support 'privately' despite William objection

King Charles' feelings over Andrew's legal right to fight finally come to light

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 06, 2026

Andrew receives King Charles support privately despite William objection
Andrew receives King Charles support 'privately' despite William objection

King Charles publicly stepped back from giving financial support to his brother Andrew in his new legal fight, but behind the Palace walls, there is support for the former Prince.

For the unversed, Beatrice and Eugenie's father launched a legal action against Thames Valley Police over search warrants.

Earlier, it was reported that the Palace won't be providing financial assistance to Andrew related to the latest case.

But Rob Shutter claimed that the King believes his brother has a right to file a case if he thinks he was being wronged during police arrest in February.

"Charles privately believes Andrew has every right to challenge the warrants if he thinks they were improperly obtained," the source shared. "But nobody should mistake that for public support. The King is staying completely out of this."

On the other hand, Prince William has been asking his father to stay away from Andrew privately and publicly as well for the protection of the monarchy. 

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