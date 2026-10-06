Former Duchess urges Andrew to take decisive step?

Former Prince Andrew has taken a bold and decisive step following Sarah Ferguson's return to the UK, sparking speculation that she's the driving force behind his powerful move.

The 61-year-old former Duchess is said to be unstoppable as her resilience and strength in coping with crises have always been admired by her close friends and those who share a bond with Andrew's former wife.

Even some senior members of the royal family still believe she may surprise everyone with an unexpected move.

"Nothing is predictable when it comes to Fergie," claimed a source close to her.

"She was never meant to live alone or in isolation. She owns her mistakes, rises again with unshakable resolve, and believes in letting bygones be bygones."

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They added: "Yet behind her brave face lies a painful reality — financial pressures may force her to stay tied to stories from her past, simply to secure a livelihood for herself as the former Duchess."

Some royal experts and historians have already warned the Palace that a former member of the family could cause a real chaos, without naming Fergie.

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