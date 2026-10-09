Will Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend Ken Urker's funeral?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says goodbye to Ken Urker as family invites her to funeral

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she will “most likely” attend the funeral of her former fiancé Ken Urker, after his family invited her to the service in Texas.

Urker, the father of her daughter Aurora, died on 1 October, his 34th birthday.

Blanchard told PEOPLE that funeral plans haven’t been finalised and that his family will let her know once they are.

Read more: Gypsy Rose Blanchard slams gossip after Ken Urker's death: 'Be kind'

A source close to the family told Page Six she intends to go, despite public tension with Urker’s sister Autumn.

Blanchard is also planning her own celebration of life for Urker in Louisiana, where he died, so that relatives who can’t make the trip to Texas can pay their respects.

Over the weekend, she and 21-month-old Aurora joined Urker’s family for a private viewing at a Louisiana funeral home.

Blanchard called it “the hardest thing to do”, and reports say Aurora recognised her father and called him “Daddy”.

The funeral invitation comes after a public falling-out. Autumn Urker told the Daily Mail that the family was “disgusted” by Blanchard’s statements after his death.

She has disputed parts of Blanchard’s account, including whether the pair were still together shortly before he died, and has criticised reports that he was found after failing to reply to Blanchard’s birthday message.

TMZ’s sources say the rest of Urker’s family has no issue with Blanchard, and that his parents don’t blame her for anything.

They also say the couple had been spending time apart but had never fully broken up.

Page Six had earlier reported that they split about a month before his death, so accounts of the relationship differ.

Urker was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, and the coroner has said the cause won’t be known until toxicology testing is complete.

Blanchard, 35, has since launched a petition called Kenan’s Law, which calls for action on online harassment. She says Urker faced relentless cyberbullying before he died.

Read more: Gypsy Rose Blanchard breaks silence after ex Ken Urker's death