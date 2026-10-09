Love Island's Georgia Steel announces pregnancy with emotional message

The couple posed together on the beach, with Georgia showing off her growing baby bump while holding an ultrasound photo in her hand

Georgia Steel has shared a very special and heartwarming update with her fans.

The Love Island star, 28, appeared to confirm that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Harry Clarke in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing a sweet, vintage-style clip, Georgia wrote in the caption: 'Dreams do come true.'

The delightful news comes after the Ipswich Town footballer popped the question.

The couple posed together on the beach, with Georgia showing off her growing baby bump while holding an ultrasound photo in her hand.

The post quickly caught the attention of her fans, who flooded the comments section with love and congratulations for the star.

The star said 'yes' to the Ipswich Town defender, 25, after he got down on one knee during a romantic proposal at the beach in Barbados.

The couple, who began dating in 2024, looked more loved up than ever as Harry popped the question at sunset, surrounded by a beautiful display of white flowers.