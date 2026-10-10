Scarlett Moffatt welcomes second baby after difficult birth

The post quickly caught the attention of her fans, who flooded the comments section with love and congratulations for the star

Scarlett Moffatt has shared a very special update with her fans.

The star revealed in a recent Instagram post that she has welcomed her second child, a son, with her fiancé, Scott Dobinson.

The Gogglebox star, 35, shared the delightful news on Instagram on Friday, with heartwarming snaps of her newborn and revealing her son's name.

Captioning her sweet post, Scarlett penned: 'Our beautiful boy is here! Clark Xander Dobinson.

'Arriving a little earlier than expected and not quite as straightforward as planned, our little family of four was made complete on Monday.

'Our hearts have never been so full, and I’d do it all again for you, Clark.'

Scarlett, who is already a mother to a three-year-old son Jude with Scott, looked radiant as she posed with her newborn while lying in bed.

It is pertinent to mention that the TV personality welcomed her child via Caesarean section.

The post quickly caught the attention of her fans, who flooded the comments section with love and congratulations for the star.

Last month, Scarlett revealed that her new baby would be a welcome blessing after she and Scott spent four years trying to conceive their first child.