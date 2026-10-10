MrBeast's latest video transforms struggling Raleigh mall into viral playground

MrBeast, born as Jim Donaldson, whose YouTube following has topped 520 millions, turned a struggling Raleigh mall into a viral playground.

In a 40-second video that has been making rounds on the internet, it features the world’s leading YouTuber, MrBeast, who dives 20 feet into a ball-pit, turns a front-flip off a table and smashes through a plate-glass window.

MrBeast selected the Triangle Town Centre, located in North Raleigh, North Carolina, for an Instagram action clip plugging his hybrid toys, an unadvertised appearance shot on September 27, 2026.

The video also features the Greenville-based MrBeast walking through the mall’s central corridor, carrying a silver briefcase, which contains the last toy to complete his collection, when a fast-paced action scene begins.

He jumps from the second floor down to the first floor while mall security guards chase him on Segways.

After crashing through the glass, he escapes into a flashy sports car and runs away.

The video has so far crossed over 5 million views and is still counting.

After the viral video, the mall celebrated MrBeast’s post, commenting, “Hey, that’s us!”

MrBeast is famous for his high-budget YouTube content, featuring extreme challenges, massive cash giveaways, and philanthropy, though his stunts sometimes draw criticism on social media.